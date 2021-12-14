 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Huge blaze hits power station in California

14 Dec, 2021 21:42
Fire in Sacramento, California, December 14, 2021 ©  Twitter/@SacFirePIO
A six-block radius in downtown Sacramento, the capital of California, has lost power as the result of a fire at an electrical substation. The blaze has caused the nearby county jail to go into lockdown.

The substation at 7th and H streets caught fire on Tuesday morning local time. A pillar of smoke went up into the sky, as the immediate area lost power.

The main Sacramento County Jail, which is right across the road, went into lockdown “for staff and inmate safety,” the sheriff’s department said.

The nearby courthouse and county buildings were presumably also affected by the outage, as were all the traffic signals in the area.

Light rail lines servicing the area have also been impacted, and the county has sent shuttle buses to help. The local fire department has responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The substation is located next to the historic Old Folsom Powerhouse, a terminal for the power station that began operating in 1895, as one of the first alternating-current plants in North America. It was also the longest-operating plant, closing in 1952 to become a state monument.

Northern and central parts of California are still dealing with power outages caused by wind and rain storms that started over the weekend, and are forecast to continue throughout the week. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reportedly deployed almost 400 repair crews throughout the region.

