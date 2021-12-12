Kamala Harris responds to ‘ridiculous’ headlines about her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created “ridiculous headlines.”

Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and the reports that she is wary of Bluetooth technology and thinks it’s a security threat.

“Oh, how about ‘She’s going to buy a pot on her way to the airport,’” she said, giving the San Francisco Chronicle headline examples. “After a very significant and highly successful bilateral meeting in France on issues that are about national security, on issues that are about climate, on issues that are about what we are doing in terms of international norms and rules on everything from cyber to space. Come on,” she added, exasperated.

Harris has faced scrutiny from journalists for her handling of the US’ southern border crisis and other issues, and a recent report described the vice president as having behaved like a “bully” to staff members in the White House. Like President Joe Biden, she has seen mostly sinking poll numbers in the past few months.

The Chronicle described Harris as in “good spirits,” and said she had even extended the time accorded to the interviewer. However, it also noted that she had not revealed what lessons she had learnt during her first year in office.

“Harris twice did not directly answer a question about lessons she had learned and whether she wished she’d done anything differently over the past year,” the piece reads.