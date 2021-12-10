Jill Biden calls questioning her husband's mental health ‘ridiculous’
In an interview with CBS which will be broadcast in full on December 12, the US President's spouse said that "he keeps working almost 24 hours a day at creating relationships with Republicans as well as Democrats to push his agenda forward."
When correspondent Rita Braver pointed to recent polls that show "quite a few Americans have some questions about the president's current mental fitness," Jill Biden shook her head, as reported by The Hill.
"I think that's ridiculous," she said.
According to a November Politico/Morning Consult survey, 46% of respondents believe that the 79-year-old President, whose multiple gaffes have been widely discussed on the internet and media, is actually "mentally fit," while 48% think the opposite.
Jill Biden also discussed her own role, saying that it has turned out "to be a little harder" than she had imagined, and that "it is not like a job but a lifestyle" that she lives 24 hours a day.