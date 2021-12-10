 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jill Biden calls questioning her husband's mental health ‘ridiculous’

10 Dec, 2021 18:02
© Win McNamee / Getty Images
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has dismissed concerns over her husband Joe Biden's mental health, describing the US President as an "eternal optimist," working "almost 24 hours a day."

In an interview with CBS which will be broadcast in full on December 12, the US President's spouse said that "he keeps working almost 24 hours a day at creating relationships with Republicans as well as Democrats to push his agenda forward."

When correspondent Rita Braver pointed to recent polls that show "quite a few Americans have some questions about the president's current mental fitness," Jill Biden shook her head, as reported by The Hill.

"I think that's ridiculous," she said.

According to a November Politico/Morning Consult survey, 46% of respondents believe that the 79-year-old President, whose multiple gaffes have been widely discussed on the internet and media, is actually "mentally fit," while 48% think the opposite.

Jill Biden also discussed her own role, saying that it has turned out "to be a little harder" than she had imagined, and that "it is not like a job but a lifestyle" that she lives 24 hours a day.

