 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

California to become ‘abortion sanctuary’

9 Dec, 2021 03:30
Get short URL
California to become ‘abortion sanctuary’
Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion in Los Angeles, California, October 2, 2021 © Reuters / Ringo Chiu
California is planning to become an abortion sanctuary for Americans from other states as pro-abortion activists warn that many states could soon ban the practice.

In response to the possibility of the pro-abortion ‘Roe v. Wade’ Supreme Court decision of 1973 being overturned – which would result in more conservative states making abortion after a set number of weeks illegal – California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “We’ll be a sanctuary.”

“We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections,” the governor revealed.

The California Future of Abortion Council, which is working with Newsom’s office, published a list of recommendations should other states outlaw abortion, including “investment in abortion funds,” improved medical transportation services, and an evaluation of “existing barriers to abortion care later in pregnancy.”

Should Texas go it alone? Ted Cruz thinks secession can't be written off READ MORE: Should Texas go it alone? Ted Cruz thinks secession can't be written off

“It is imperative that California policymakers begin acting upon these recommendations and preparing the state to serve potentially millions more people seeking abortion care as other states prepare extreme bans to an essential health service,” the council warned, adding that California needs to take “meaningful action” to “ensure abortion is available and equitably accessible to all.”

In her own statement, California State Senate President Toni Atkins said the state would have to work to ensure that California remains “a beacon of hope for the rest of our nation” and “for ourselves, for our daughters and sons, our gender-fluid and non-binary loved ones, and all those who come after us.”

Pro-abortion activists have expressed fear that Roe v. Wade – which ruled women have a right to get an abortion without restriction – could be overturned as the Supreme Court appears likely to uphold a law in Mississippi that prohibits the majority of abortions after 15 weeks.

Activists fear that such a ruling would lead to other conservative states also implementing similar laws.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies