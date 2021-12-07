 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors

7 Dec, 2021 17:52
Get short URL
Judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors
© Reuters / Mike Segar
The Biden administration's vaccine mandates have hit yet another legal snag as a judge has blocked a Covid vaccine requirement for federal contractors based on an appeal.

The vaccine mandate was set to go into effect on January 4, but is now facing a nationwide halt thanks to the decision by a federal judge in Georgia. The case in question, Georgia v. President Joe Biden, also includes plaintiffs from the states of Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read more
Questions raised over reports WH briefing newsrooms to ‘reshape’ economic coverage Questions raised over reports WH briefing newsrooms to ‘reshape’ economic coverage

Biden's attempts to enforce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations have faced a slew of legal challenges. A vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 employees or more was already halted with an appeals court citing potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues.”

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Cincinnati, will soon consider challenges to that mandate, with the losing side likely to take the case to the US Supreme Court.

The latest lawsuit calls the contractor mandate an “unprecedented and unconstitutional use of power,” arguing the government is infringing on workers' rights and noting the mandate makes little to no exceptions based on the actual work contractors do. 

“Executive Order 14042 is astonishing— not only for its tremendous breadth and unworkably short deadline, but also because so little care has been given to how it will work in the real world,” it states.

A temporary injunction we previously granted by a Kentucky judge based on a lawsuit from that state and multiple others.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies