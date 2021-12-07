Judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors

The Biden administration's vaccine mandates have hit yet another legal snag as a judge has blocked a Covid vaccine requirement for federal contractors based on an appeal.

The vaccine mandate was set to go into effect on January 4, but is now facing a nationwide halt thanks to the decision by a federal judge in Georgia. The case in question, Georgia v. President Joe Biden, also includes plaintiffs from the states of Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read more

Biden's attempts to enforce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations have faced a slew of legal challenges. A vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 employees or more was already halted with an appeals court citing potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues.”

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Cincinnati, will soon consider challenges to that mandate, with the losing side likely to take the case to the US Supreme Court.

The latest lawsuit calls the contractor mandate an “unprecedented and unconstitutional use of power,” arguing the government is infringing on workers' rights and noting the mandate makes little to no exceptions based on the actual work contractors do.

“Executive Order 14042 is astonishing— not only for its tremendous breadth and unworkably short deadline, but also because so little care has been given to how it will work in the real world,” it states.

A temporary injunction we previously granted by a Kentucky judge based on a lawsuit from that state and multiple others.