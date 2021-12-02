 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New York police in standoff with armed man at United Nations HQ

2 Dec, 2021 16:19
© Sputnik
Heavily armed New York City police have surrounded the area outside the UN headquarters on East River and are reportedly negotiating with a person carrying a gun.

The NYPD has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue – right outside the UN HQ – and said the public should  “expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area.”

A video posted on Twitter by Newsmax host Greg Kelly shows emergency vehicles blocking the road and SWAT personnel with long rifles standing by.

“Put down the firearm.  There are better ways to get your message across,” police can be heard telling the suspect, who appears to be a grey-haired white man, wearing a red sweater and a brown jacket.

It wasn’t clear from the video if the item in the man's hand is a gun, but Kelly’s video shows him holding on to something that appears to be a weapon. There was also a black bag of some kind on the ground by his feet.

UN Security has requested everyone at the headquarters to shelter in place, adding that it was monitoring the situation and that the “host country authorities are presently on the scene.” 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

