New York police in standoff with armed man at United Nations HQ

Heavily armed New York City police have surrounded the area outside the UN headquarters on East River and are reportedly negotiating with a person carrying a gun.

The NYPD has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue – right outside the UN HQ – and said the public should “expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area.”

A video posted on Twitter by Newsmax host Greg Kelly shows emergency vehicles blocking the road and SWAT personnel with long rifles standing by.

RIGHT NOW: A GUY HAS A GUN IN FRONT OF THE UNITED NATIONS. POLICE ARE NEGOTIATING. STAND-OFF ⁦@UN⁩ ⁦@NYPDnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/NelcGzwC9A — Greg Kelly-Ripped in 2022. (@gregkellyusa) December 2, 2021

“Put down the firearm. There are better ways to get your message across,” police can be heard telling the suspect, who appears to be a grey-haired white man, wearing a red sweater and a brown jacket.

It wasn’t clear from the video if the item in the man's hand is a gun, but Kelly’s video shows him holding on to something that appears to be a weapon. There was also a black bag of some kind on the ground by his feet.

Quick trip to NYC for our anniversary. Getting the full experience. Police standoff at the United Nations. 😳👀🔫 #NYPD#UNpic.twitter.com/HNnmg6pBqs — Bob Rojahn (@BobbyRoj) December 2, 2021

UN Security has requested everyone at the headquarters to shelter in place, adding that it was monitoring the situation and that the “host country authorities are presently on the scene.”

UN Security requests all personnel and delegates at UN headquarters in New York to shelter in place, amid reports of man armed with gun outside the building on First Avenue, saying situation is being monitored and "host country authorities are presently on the scene." — Amanda Price (@amandaruthprice) December 2, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW