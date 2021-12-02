Musk suggests age limit for politicians

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, believes the elderly should be barred from political office, suggesting an age limit be introduced.

“Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office,” Musk tweeted on Thursday. “Perhaps a number just below 70,” the Tesla and SpaceX founder said.

Many of the 50-year-old entrepreneur’s followers agreed with the idea – some saying they like the number 69. Others went even further, suggesting that the voting rights of the elderly should also be restricted.

Others instead called for a similar limit on the accumulation of wealth and making “childish jokes.”

Musk didn’t reveal the specific reasons behind the tweet, but it could be seen as another jab at US President Joe Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month.

The entrepreneur’s relations have been rocky with the Biden administration, which he has accused of bias against Tesla, while favoring its competitors – GM, Ford, and Chrysler.

In late October, he called the president a “puppet” of the United Auto Workers (UAW), in response to the proposed infrastructure bill that makes buyers of Tesla electric cars ineligible for a tax deduction, as the vehicles are not produced at union plants.

Musk was also unhappy with the appointment of Duke University Professor Missy Cummings, who has been critical in the past of Tesla’s autonomous driving software, as an adviser to the National Highway Transport Safety Administration. On top of that, Biden did not invite Tesla to his EV Summit in August, despite GM, Ford, and the UAW all being there.

In late September, Musk suggested that Biden was “still sleeping” when the president ignored a successful SpaceX mission that saw four tourists spending three days in orbit.