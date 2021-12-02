 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Musk suggests age limit for politicians

2 Dec, 2021 14:24
Get short URL
Musk suggests age limit for politicians
© Unsplash / Titus Blair
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, believes the elderly should be barred from political office, suggesting an age limit be introduced.

“Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office,” Musk tweeted on Thursday. “Perhaps a number just below 70,” the Tesla and SpaceX founder said.

Many of the 50-year-old entrepreneur’s followers agreed with the idea – some saying they like the number 69. Others went even further, suggesting that the voting rights of the elderly should also be restricted.

Others instead called for a similar limit on the accumulation of wealth and making “childish jokes.”

Read more
Musk takes dig at new Twitter CEO with Stalin comparison Musk takes dig at new Twitter CEO with Stalin comparison

Musk didn’t reveal the specific reasons behind the tweet, but it could be seen as another jab at US President Joe Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month.

The entrepreneur’s relations have been rocky with the Biden administration, which he has accused of bias against Tesla, while favoring its competitors – GM, Ford, and Chrysler.

In late October, he called the president a “puppet” of the United Auto Workers (UAW), in response to the proposed infrastructure bill that makes buyers of Tesla electric cars ineligible for a tax deduction, as the vehicles are not produced at union plants.

Musk was also unhappy with the appointment of Duke University Professor Missy Cummings, who has been critical in the past of Tesla’s autonomous driving software, as an adviser to the National Highway Transport Safety Administration. On top of that, Biden did not invite Tesla to his EV Summit in August, despite GM, Ford, and the UAW all being there.

In late September, Musk suggested that Biden was “still sleeping” when the president ignored a successful SpaceX mission that saw four tourists spending three days in orbit.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies