Christmas parade massacre suspect feels ‘demonized’ following attack

2 Dec, 2021 01:47
Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 23, 2021 © Reuters / Mark Hoffman
The suspect behind last month’s Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, which killed six people and injured 62 more, has claimed he feels “dehumanized” and “demonized” in the aftermath of the attack.

39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. – a registered sex offender with a lengthy history of arrests – has been in jail for ten days as the chief suspect behind the deadly November attack. Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, he said he feels “dehumanized” by the coverage of the case.

“I just feel like I'm being monster – demonized,” Brooks told two Fox News reporters, who were reportedly the first visitors he had received in jail since his arrest.

He also told the news network that even his mother had not visited since he allegedly drove his car into a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 21.

Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, blamed a lack of mental health resources for the attack in a letter on Wednesday, claiming her son “was not given the help and resources he needed.”

Brooks has an extensive criminal record and had been arrested less than a month before the attack for punching and running over a woman with the same car that was used to hit the parade attendees. He was released on a $1,000 bond not long before the parade attack.

Brooks has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $5 million bail.

