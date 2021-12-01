Big Pharma unites Americans in disdain
Only 6% of American voters trust big pharmaceutical companies “a lot,” while 19% don’t trust them at all, and 53% distrust them to some degree, said a Rasmussen Reports poll published on Wednesday.
75% think that large pharmaceutical companies are in it for the profit.Only 14% think they are concerned most about making their customers' lives better.#breakingpoll#BigPharma@POTUShttps://t.co/MJ70PqGbJypic.twitter.com/rY1cMLq9cA— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 1, 2021
Three out of four respondents think Big Pharma is motivated by profit. There was remarkably little divergence on this issue along party lines, with 78% of Republicans, 71% of Democrats and 75% of unaffiliated voters in agreement. Only 14% think the drug companies are concerned with making their customers’ lives better.
Meanwhile, 70% of voters say the drug-makers have too much influence on government and public policy.
The national online and phone survey was conducted by Rasmussen earlier this week, on a sample of 1,000 likely voters with a 95% level of confidence and a 3 percentage point margin of sampling error.
The poll results come after the Biden administration updated recommendations for Covid-19 booster jabs and expanded vaccination, citing the new Omicron strain of the virus.
“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday.