First Omicron case confirmed in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the US, discovered in California.

The San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed the recent case, which was announced on Wednesday. The person in question is currently quarantining and had traveled to South Africa recently, returning on November 22.

The unidentified person with the confirmed case of the Omicron variant was fully vaccinated, according to health officials, and has displayed “mild symptoms.” Close contacts were contacted by officials and have all tested negative.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday the person tested positive on November 29, one week after they returned from South Africa.

Much is still unknown about the recently-discovered Omicron strain, but nations have responded swiftly with travel restrictions on South Africa and other places where it has been found. The US recently announced travel restrictions on South Africa, as well as several other nations in Africa in response to the variant.

