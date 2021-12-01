'Ku Klux Klan' caucus accused of targeting Ilhan Omar

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has accused Republicans of having a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” that is targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and others with racist attacks.

The spat between Omar and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) intensified this week as the former held a press conference and played an audio recording of a graphic phone call threatening violence against her. Omar used the call to urge action against Boebert for recent comments, including referring to her as a member of the “Jihad Squad.”

On the voice message, a man calls Omar multiple slurs, appears to threaten her life, and accuses her of being a terrorist.

Listen to the phone call below (warning: graphic language):

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plays a horrific death threat she received following Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her.Warning: It's incredibly graphic. pic.twitter.com/5PGODcaJOu — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez came to the defense of her fellow ‘Squad’ member on Wednesday, with a tweet accusing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) of leading a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” in an effort to take back control of the House from Democrats.

“Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside and allow violent targeting of woc [women of color] members of Congress,” she tweeted, adding that these threats should not be ignored.

People truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting @IlhanMN.Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of woc members of Congress.This cannot be ignored. https://t.co/ppridf6bZl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 1, 2021

The feud between Boebert and Omar began after a clip of Boebert went viral in which she mocked Omar as a potential terrorist. A later phone call between the two ended with Omar hanging up on Boebert.

On Friday, Boebert issued an apology to anyone in the “Muslim community” that she offended.

I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

Omar has not directly responded to Boebert’s tweet, but has called on Republican leadership to take action against the “hateful rhetoric” from the Colorado congresswoman.

“This kind of hateful rhetoric and actions cannot go without punishment. There has to be accountability,” Omar said on Tuesday, adding that “if and when” Republicans fail to take action, “it’s going to be our job to do that.”