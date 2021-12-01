 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'Ku Klux Klan' caucus accused of targeting Ilhan Omar

1 Dec, 2021 17:08
Get short URL
'Ku Klux Klan' caucus accused of targeting Ilhan Omar
© Reuters / Elizabeth Frantz
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has accused Republicans of having a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” that is targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and others with racist attacks.

The spat between Omar and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) intensified this week as the former held a press conference and played an audio recording of a graphic phone call threatening violence against her. Omar used the call to urge action against Boebert for recent comments, including referring to her as a member of the “Jihad Squad.”

On the voice message, a man calls Omar multiple slurs, appears to threaten her life, and accuses her of being a terrorist. 

Listen to the phone call below (warning: graphic language):

Ocasio-Cortez came to the defense of her fellow ‘Squad’ member on Wednesday, with a tweet accusing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) of leading a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” in an effort to take back control of the House from Democrats.

“Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside and allow violent targeting of woc [women of color] members of Congress,” she tweeted, adding that these threats should not be ignored. 

The feud between Boebert and Omar began after a clip of Boebert went viral in which she mocked Omar as a potential terrorist. A later phone call between the two ended with Omar hanging up on Boebert. 

On Friday, Boebert issued an apology to anyone in the “Muslim community” that she offended. 

Omar has not directly responded to Boebert’s tweet, but has called on Republican leadership to take action against the “hateful rhetoric” from the Colorado congresswoman. 

“This kind of hateful rhetoric and actions cannot go without punishment. There has to be accountability,” Omar said on Tuesday, adding that “if and when” Republicans fail to take action, “it’s going to be our job to do that.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies