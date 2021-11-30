Cops search Marilyn Manson’s home amid sex crime allegations – media

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has reportedly executed a search warrant for the California home of provocateur musician Marilyn Manson, who is being investigated for multiple cases of alleged sexual assault.

The early Monday morning search was reported by several news outlets, citing their police sources, with celebrity gossip website TMZ breaking the news first. It said Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was not home at the time.

Officers from the Special Victims Unit have seized media storage units, including hard drives, which will be analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation into Manson’s alleged sex crimes, according to TMZ.

Sources of other outlets confirmed the search, but didn’t explain why or how it was conducted.

The 52-year-old shock rocker was accused by multiple women of sexual and psychological abuse. He denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” and insisting that all his intimate relations were fully consensual.

In September, a judge tossed out a lawsuit brought against Manson by a Jane Doe who accused him of rape and battery. It was dismissed because the statute of limitations for the alleged crimes had expired.

His other accusers include actress Evan Rachel Wood, actress Esme Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline, and former assistant Ashley Walters.