‘Hostile individual’ killed by US military base guards

An individual toting a knife was shot and killed outside a Marine Corps recruiting center in San Diego, California, the military has confirmed, saying the person ignored commands to stay in their car and showed “hostile intent.”

The violent encounter unfolded in the space of just a few minutes at the entrance of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego around noon local time on Friday, military officials said, noting that the attacker, who has yet to be identified, first approached the gate in a vehicle and later emerged with a blade.

“Base personnel issued verbal commands to stop the vehicle at which point the individual exited their vehicle and approached with a knife and hostile intent,” First Lieutenant Joshua Collins, who is stationed at the depot, told Fox News in a statement.

After several warnings the individual was shot by base personnel. Emergency services were called and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:16 pm.

BREAKING: MCRD officials now confirm a person was shot and killed by base personnel at Gate 5 entrance. They say suspect got out of his vehicle with a “knife and hostile intent” and ignored commands to stop. NCIS at scene. #nbc7pic.twitter.com/jWknNuRJIF — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) November 27, 2021

A photo of the scene was shared online by local NBC reporter Artie Ojeda, showing what appears to be the suspect’s vehicle, an SUV, at the entrance of the depot, which is now cordoned off as officials investigate the incident.

Though the San Diego Police Department was initially called in to assist with the probe, the investigation has since been passed off to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as the shooting took place on federal property, according to sources cited by CNN and a local ABC affiliate.