 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Hostile individual’ killed by US military base guards

27 Nov, 2021 01:46
Get short URL
‘Hostile individual’ killed by US military base guards
©  Google Street View
An individual toting a knife was shot and killed outside a Marine Corps recruiting center in San Diego, California, the military has confirmed, saying the person ignored commands to stay in their car and showed “hostile intent.”

The violent encounter unfolded in the space of just a few minutes at the entrance of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego around noon local time on Friday, military officials said, noting that the attacker, who has yet to be identified, first approached the gate in a vehicle and later emerged with a blade.

“Base personnel issued verbal commands to stop the vehicle at which point the individual exited their vehicle and approached with a knife and hostile intent,” First Lieutenant Joshua Collins, who is stationed at the depot, told Fox News in a statement. 

After several warnings the individual was shot by base personnel. Emergency services were called and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:16 pm.

A photo of the scene was shared online by local NBC reporter Artie Ojeda, showing what appears to be the suspect’s vehicle, an SUV, at the entrance of the depot, which is now cordoned off as officials investigate the incident. 

Though the San Diego Police Department was initially called in to assist with the probe, the investigation has since been passed off to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as the shooting took place on federal property, according to sources cited by CNN and a local ABC affiliate.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies