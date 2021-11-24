Biden’s summit is ‘old propaganda’ rhetoric, Oliver Stone tells RT

Filmmaker Oliver Stone has told RT that the “totally corrupt” US government has been rehashing old propaganda cliches when promoting President Joe Biden's upcoming international ‘Summit for Democracy’.

On the latest episode of RT's ‘Going Underground’, Afshin Rattansi asked the Oscar-winning director what he thought about the so-called ‘Summit for Democracy’ that will be hosted by Biden next month.

“That’s old propaganda: ‘We’re the free world, and the Russians and the Chinese are not. And the Iranians and all the bad guys are on the other side. It doesn’t work that way if you go to those countries,” Stone said. “It’s relative. You have to understand – there's grey matter, it's not black and white.”

Stone pointed to the role of money in American politics and cited reports that a record $14 billion was spent on the 2020 US presidential and congressional campaigns.

When it takes $14 billion to elect a president, you wonder – what kind of democracy is this? You can’t even get a congressman to talk to you unless you pay and you have a business interest. It’s very hard in Washington to get attention for an ordinary citizen. You need money, you need lobbying weight. Our government is totally corrupt.

Biden’s virtual summit on December 9-10 will focus on “challenges and opportunities facing democracies,” according to the White House. The US has invited 110 countries to participate, notably leaving out China, Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Stone also discussed his new documentary about John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, ‘JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. A four-part series version of the film, ‘JFK – Destiny Betrayed’, was screened at the Rome Film Festival in October.

The filmmaker said he found it telling that his project received “very little mainstream coverage” in the US compared to the press it got in Europe.

"It’s a memory hole. They don’t want to talk about it because our film raises substantial questions. In fact, it contradicts the official theory,” Stone said. “I’m used to this, you know. There’s a wall of silence here.”

In the same interview, Stone criticized Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, for delaying the release of the remainder of the classified documents on the Kennedy case.

