‘Take some time off oil and gas,’ White House says

23 Nov, 2021 15:39
©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has once again angered critics over her handling of the gas price crisis, chalking soaring prices up to an “energy transition.”

Speaking during a White House event on the administration’s readiness for the winter months, Granholm addressed skyrocketing gas prices around the country by saying they are part of a “transition” and people need “to take some time off of oil and gas.”

“We recognize this,” Granholm said. “This is a transition.”

As Granholm’s comments have made their way across social media, critics have used the vague talk to back up accusations that the administration is purposefully hurting the oil industry. 

“This is a shakedown,” conservative author Tony Shaffer tweeted

US President Joe Biden has admitted gas prices have become too high and announced a plan this week to release oil reserves to combat rising costs. The White House has pointed to a rise in demand and pandemic-created supply chain issues as being behind dramatic price rises in gas and other goods.

Granholm received pushback earlier in the month for laughing off a question on how she would lower gas prices.

“That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this,” she said, claiming price increases can be blamed on a “global market” the US has little control over. 

