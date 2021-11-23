CDC advises Americans to stay away from 2 more EU countries

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended Americans not go to Germany and Denmark due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in both countries.

The CDC added Germany and Denmark to the list of countries with a ‘very high’ risk of contracting Covid-19. The travel advisory for both nations was elevated to Level 4, the highest threat level in the CDC’s four-tier assessment system.

The agency advises Americans to ‘avoid travel’ to Level 4 countries, or be fully vaccinated if they still decide to take the trip.

The State Department made the same recommendation, warning that “because of the current situation in Germany, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants.”

Germany has seen a rise in cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic, prompting some officials to recommend mandatory vaccination for the general public.

Denmark has suffered from an upswing in cases as well. This month, the country introduced a digital ‘corona pass’ for people aged 15 and older.

