Britney Spears finally freed

A Los Angeles judge has terminated the conservatorship placed on Britney Spears more than a decade ago. The pop singer had called the arrangement “abusive” and fought to take back control of her life.

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, the pop star’s attorney, told reporters outside the courthouse on Friday. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears.”

Spears thanked her fans on Instagram, calling the end of conservatorship her “best day ever.” She posted a short clip of herself titled “Finally free!”

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, petitioned to put his daughter under a court-appointed conservatorship in 2008, citing concerns for her mental health. The arrangement effectively gave a team of conservators, including Jamie Spears, control over Britney’s finances, including earnings from performances, and other major aspects of her personal and professional life.

For years, some fans have speculated that Spears was unhappy living under restrictions, and waged a “Free Britney” campaign to have the conservatorship ended. It was revealed last summer that Spears was indeed fighting a legal battle to break free from the regime she called “abusive.”

“I want my life back,” Spears told the court in June.

Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter’s conservator in September.

