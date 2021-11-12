 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Fossil fuel subsidies are ‘definition of insanity’ - John Kerry

12 Nov, 2021 16:57
Get short URL
Fossil fuel subsidies are ‘definition of insanity’ - John Kerry
© Reuters / Brian Snyder; (inset) John Kerry. © Reuters / PHIL NOBLE
US Climate Envoy John Kerry has slammed the idea of spending trillions of dollars on fossil fuel subsidies while countries try to transition to green energy, calling it the “definition of insanity.”

Speaking after the release of a draft agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Friday, Kerry criticized the level of assistance offered to the fossil fuel industry in recent years, blasting its continued support as “the definition of insanity.”

Kerry said such subsidies “have to go” if nations are going to meet their climate goals as set out at COP21, six years ago.

Read more
COP26 climate change summit sets unexpected ecological record COP26 climate change summit sets unexpected ecological record

The wording in the COP26 draft agreement urges signatories to speed up “the phase-out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

“That language must stay,” Kerry said, adding that the text was not about phasing out all coal, but unabated coal.

The language in the agreement was watered down from a more stringent original version, although it was still praised for how it calls for action on one area driving the climate crisis.

Debate is ongoing at the Glasgow summit as nations race to agree a deal before the conference ends on Friday. Responding to the draft text, a representative of Grenada warned the coming hours will “determine the new dawn.”

“If the text withstands the battering it may get, we are holding onto 1.5C by our fingernails,” Grenada’s climate resilience minister, Simon Stiell, said.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies