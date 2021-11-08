NYC mayor-elect wants cryptocurrency taught in schools

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is continuing his promise of turning the city into the “center of the cryptocurrency industry” by now saying schools should be teaching the use of digital monies.

In an interview with CNN, Adams did not specify at what level he believes crypto should be taught in schools. However, he noted some – including universities – have already begun lessons on it, something the Democrat says is essential as digital currency is the “new way” to pay for products and services.

“We must open our schools to teach the technology, to teach this new way of thinking when it comes down to paying for goods and services,” he said.

Adams’ comments follow his earlier announcement that he would be taking his first three paychecks as mayor in bitcoin, after having previously made the mission of making cryptocurrency easy to use across the city one of the main tenets of his campaign.

“We are going to look at it, and we are going to tread carefully,” Adams said about making sure bitcoin and other cryptos can be used for everyday purchases at any store in the city. “We are going to get it right.”

Adams’ support for alternative currencies and new technologies helped him stand out in the mayoral race and has won him plenty of support, but he has also drawn criticism with his recent comments, including from Jason Furman, a former member of the Council of Economic Advisers under then-President Barack Obama.

The mayor-elect’s specific support of bitcoin, Furman claims, could present a “conflict of interest” going forward, comparing it to Adams buying Amazon stock and then putting in place policies to benefit the online retailer.

