Multiple people injured in stampede at Astroworld Festival in Houston – reports
6 Nov, 2021 06:06
Ambulances and firefighters were called in after multiple injuries were reported on the opening night of the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas.

A video on social media shows paramedics performing CPR on several people who are lying on the ground outside the stage, as loud music continues to play in the background.

According to local media, multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades. The Houston Chronicle said some disorderly concertgoers were detained by police at the entrance.

The event’s lineup included hip hop stars Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, SZA, and a surprise appearance by Drake, among others.

Security issues were a matter of concern even before the beginning of the event. A video reportedly filmed before the concert claims to show a group of fans trying to get in by climbing over a fence.

