Multiple people injured in stampede at Astroworld Festival in Houston – reports

Ambulances and firefighters were called in after multiple injuries were reported on the opening night of the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas.

A video on social media shows paramedics performing CPR on several people who are lying on the ground outside the stage, as loud music continues to play in the background.

🇺🇸#ASTROWORLDFest: Dozens injured during ongoing events at Astroworld Fest in HoustonEMS Report:- 50+ concert goers have been transported to nearby hospitals- Injury reports include: • Overdose • Heat exhaustion • Alcohol poisoning • Compressive asphyxiation pic.twitter.com/MCnyoJvAFU — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 6, 2021

According to local media, multiple people were trampled after hundreds stormed into NRG Stadium, pushing back security barricades. The Houston Chronicle said some disorderly concertgoers were detained by police at the entrance.

Multiple people have been taken to an area hospital in the Houston, Texas area after sustaining injuries at #ASTROWORLDFest, according to @KHOU. Video shared on Instagram Stories shows first responders performing life-saving measures on attendees. pic.twitter.com/oOLH0AU2QU — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) November 6, 2021

The event’s lineup included hip hop stars Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, SZA, and a surprise appearance by Drake, among others.

The merch line at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival 👀pic.twitter.com/DNXD0ESo8i — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2021

Security issues were a matter of concern even before the beginning of the event. A video reportedly filmed before the concert claims to show a group of fans trying to get in by climbing over a fence.

Astroworld security not playing this year 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JTNiPNyXHJ — costa (@andrrusco) November 5, 2021

