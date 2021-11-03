FDA has 'full confidence' in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine data despite explosive report on trial issues

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said it still has "full confidence" in the data used to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, after an explosive report alleged poor practices in the jab's Phase 3 trial.

"Although the agency cannot comment further at this time in this ongoing matter, FDA has full confidence in the data that were used to support the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine authorization and the Comirnaty approval," FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The FDA comment came on foot of an explosive report concerning the Pfizer approval process and Phase 3 trial data, published on Tuesday by leading medical journal the BMJ. The outlet was reportedly contacted by a whistleblower, Brook Jackson, who briefly served as a regional director at Ventavia Research Group, contracted to assist in the Pfizer trials.

Jackson provided The BMJ with dozens of internal documents and emails to back up her claims, casting a shadow on the integrity of the vaccine's testing process, according to the publication's report.

The testing of the Pfizer vaccine was allegedly afflicted with assorted issues, with the whistleblower disclosing claims that the company had hired poorly-trained vaccinators, had been "slow" to investigate reports of adverse effects of the vaccine, and had even "falsified data."

