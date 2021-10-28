Palantir co-founder condemned after calling men who take paternity leave ‘losers’

Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of controversial analytics company Palantir, is facing heavy backlash after calling men who take time off work to look after their newborn children “losers.”

Following comments by podcast host Joe Rogan criticizing the concept of paternity leave, singling out US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg – who has been on leave since August – Lonsdale also weighed in on Twitter.

“Great for fathers to spend time with their kids and support moms, but any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser,” declared Lonsdale, adding that “in the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future.”

“That’s the correct masculine response,” he concluded.

Wow. Great for fathers to spend time w their kids and support moms, but any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser.In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future - that’s the correct masculine response. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) October 27, 2021

Lonsdale’s comment was not received well on social media, however, with critics both mocking and condemning his stance.

Everyone race to the bottom as quick as possible. “A real dad doesn’t even let his children look him in the eye or have a name until they are old enough to work in the textile factory” — THE UNMITIGATED GAUL (@KylanCo) October 27, 2021

Sorry babe, I’d love to help raise our newborn baby and bond with my child but I’d hate to be considered a loser https://t.co/2xFSi4sCle — Daniel Eden (@_dte) October 28, 2021

Ye man. Stupid own kids. Imagine the waste that is, like, raising them and stuff. Ugh. Terrible. https://t.co/ZTTg8bCb6X — Robert (@RobForbesDJ) October 27, 2021

“Happy to be called a loser for taking several months of paternity leave to spend time with my wonderful wife and my awesome daughters,” reacted one man, who said he “wouldn’t want to miss it for anything in the world.” CBC national correspondent Carolyn Dunn accused Lonsdale of championing a 1950s-era definition of masculinity.

After one critic questioned why Lonsdale would propose heading back to the factory three days a week after his child’s birth “for a 12 hour shift so I can ensure I’m too exhausted to ever bond with the child,” Lonsdale clarified that his position only applies to certain men – specifically, “if you’re a leader in society.”

He declared that people working in unfulfilling jobs should take as much leave as possible and “find something inspiring to do.”

If that’s where you work then take whatever leave you can get / find something inspiring to do.But if you’re a leader in society consider keeping paternity leave to 2-3 months vs 6. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) October 27, 2021

Lonsdale – a longtime associate of right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel – is no stranger to controversy and was accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in a mentorship program in 2015, though the case was later dropped. A libertarian, Lonsdale left Silicon Valley for Texas last year in protest over California’s tax rates.

Palantir, which Lonsdale co-founded, is also one of the most controversial companies in the tech industry.

In 2010, the shady data firm was involved in a plan for how to respond to “the WikiLeaks threat,” which included a proposition to “disrupt” journalist Glenn Greenwald’s support for the organization, with the aim of getting other journalists to abandon it.

In 2018, ties between Palantir and the disgraced data analytics company Cambridge Analytica were also alleged, while more recently, Palantir’s contracts with the Pentagon, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the UK National Health Service (NHS) have prompted privacy concerns.

