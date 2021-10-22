NYPD set up police cordon, call in bomb squad after suspicious package found near UN building (VIDEO)

A suspicious package discovered in front of the Turkish House in New York, near the United Nations building, sparked a security alert on Friday. A bomb squad was called to the scene, but police later said the object was harmless.

The alert was called in to police at around noon local time. Officers have since cleared a two-block area around the building, which is located on First Avenue in Manhattan.

The object was later reported to be a box of flowers, according to preliminary information shared by police with reporters.

В Нью-Йорке полиция оцепила участок напротив ООН из-за подозрительного предметаhttps://t.co/4wMOKErVmapic.twitter.com/pSeU35gX1C — РИА Новости (@rianru) October 22, 2021

There is a suspicious package in front of the Turk Evi (Turkish House) in New York City -near UN building. The suspicious PKG was called into police around 12pm. Bomb squad is on its way to the scene. @NYPDnews have cleared a 2 block area around the mission. @TRConsulNYpic.twitter.com/PnlSmUkY1B — Serra Karaçam (@serrakaracam) October 22, 2021

Turk Evi (Turkish House) only opened to the public last month. Located in the embassy-heavy East Midtown neighborhood on United Nations Plaza, it had been under construction for four years. The building is home to multiple Turkish diplomatic facilities in New York, including a mission and consulate, and also hosts Turkish cultural events. There are also a number of residences inside the property.

1st Ave. At UNHQ main entrance (on 46th street) has been blocked by #NYPD for 40 minutes due to suspicious box infront of the Mission of #Turkey. Check pictures here pic.twitter.com/IYlzpKJXMs — Nabil Abi Saab (@NabilAbiSaab) October 22, 2021

An officer on duty outside the UN building later told RIA Novosti that it looked like “there is nothing” to be concerned about as regards the object.

