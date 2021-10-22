 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NYPD set up police cordon, call in bomb squad after suspicious package found near UN building (VIDEO)

22 Oct, 2021 17:24
FILE PHOTO: New York police officers stand guard outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, US, September 20, 2021. © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
A suspicious package discovered in front of the Turkish House in New York, near the United Nations building, sparked a security alert on Friday. A bomb squad was called to the scene, but police later said the object was harmless.

The alert was called in to police at around noon local time. Officers have since cleared a two-block area around the building, which is located on First Avenue in Manhattan.

The object was later reported to be a box of flowers, according to preliminary information shared by police with reporters.

Turk Evi (Turkish House) only opened to the public last month. Located in the embassy-heavy East Midtown neighborhood on United Nations Plaza, it had been under construction for four years. The building is home to multiple Turkish diplomatic facilities in New York, including a mission and consulate, and also hosts Turkish cultural events. There are also a number of residences inside the property.

An officer on duty outside the UN building later told RIA Novosti that it looked like “there is nothing” to be concerned about as regards the object.

