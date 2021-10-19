21 passengers & crew miraculously survive after plane crashes and bursts into flames near Houston, Texas (VIDEOS)

A commuter plane came down near Houston, Texas on Tuesday and burst into flames, according to dramatic footage from the scene. Incredibly, all of the 21 people on board were able to escape from the aircraft, local officials said.

The crash occurred in Waller County, near the town of Katy, and close to the Houston Executive Airport, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed to local media that all 21 passengers and crew had made it out safely, though one person had been hospitalized with back injuries.

Footage from the scene shows huge clouds of billowing black smoke as firefighters attempted to douse the burning wreckage.

There were 21 people on the plane when it crashed here in Waller County. No reports of serious injuries. @khouron is LIVE now with updates. @DavidGonzKHOU is on the way to the scene. https://t.co/wxuNi3nWRVpic.twitter.com/v4KgQpABGs — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 19, 2021

#HappeningNow Firey jet crash in Waller County Texas. 19 people on board no fatalities and one injury pic.twitter.com/JMrCfYyfER — David Ealy 📡🛰️📺 (@Iedit4Fox5ATL) October 19, 2021

🚨#BREAKING: Fire crews responding to a major plane crash 📌#Houston l #TXA small jet has been involved in a serious crashed just north of the regional airport. officials said. 21 people, including three crew members, were on board, according to police injuries are unknown pic.twitter.com/90YIJkHC4g — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 19, 2021

The crash site was near the corner of Morton and Cardiff Roads. Despite the extensive fire damage to the aircraft, no casualties were reported, either on the ground or among the passengers.

The accident reportedly occurred as the plane, an MD-80, was was taking off around 10am local time, bound for Boston. Headed north, it apparently failed to attain altitude at the end of the runway and crossed the road instead, eventually stopping and catching fire.

