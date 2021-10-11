At least 2 injured after plane hits homes near high school in Santee, California (VIDEOS)

A small aircraft has crashed near a high school in Santee, California, striking a number of buildings and setting them ablaze. At least two people have been injured, fire officials said.

The plane crashed down onto a residential street in Santee, a suburban area of San Diego County, early on Monday afternoon. Footage from the scene suggests that at least two buildings were seriously damaged in the crash, which took place just blocks from a high school.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emerging report of a plane crash into several homes near San Diego, California#Santee l #CAWitnesses report the plane was listing from wingtip to wingtip before crashing. Several homes are destroyed and several casualties are being reported.Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/Hum2FRM4S9 — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 11, 2021

A small plane has crashed, possibly hitting a delivery truck, near the campus of Santana High School in the Santee area.The crash has sparked a fire that has heavily damaged two homes.No confirmation of any injuries at this time.More info: https://t.co/tWfjT5geUApic.twitter.com/34I8cDQ5cY — KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 11, 2021

Plane crash in Santee a few minutes ago. Heard the plane and what felt like an earthquake. Heard a steady stream of sirens @nbcsandiego@CBS8@10Newspic.twitter.com/yAK2wQnYDm — Ryan Graves (@rgraves22) October 11, 2021

All the school’s students were reported safe, though lockdown measures were briefly put in place on campus. Meanwhile, photos shared on social media showed a devastated crash site, and a plume of black smoke rising into the air.

Reports of a plane crashing into a home in Santee. pic.twitter.com/28ijnwXDim — Sky Ranch (@SanteeSkyRanch) October 11, 2021

My sister in law sent this… she lives a block down pic.twitter.com/DGhJa3BjAW — Amy Marie (@AmyMarieSantee) October 11, 2021

As fire crews extinguished the burning buildings, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow told ABC News that the plane was a small, twin-engined craft which hit a UPS truck and at least one house. Two people inside the house received burn injuries, Garlow added.

The incident happened less than 15 miles from the scene of a devastating 1978 crash, in which a Boeing 727 collided with a Cessna 172 light aircraft over North Park, San Diego. Over 140 people, including everyone on board both planes, were killed in what remains the deadliest air disaster in California history.

In 2018, two people and a dog were killed when a Cessna 182 Skylane nosedived into a storage yard in Santee.

