At least 2 injured after plane hits homes near high school in Santee, California (VIDEOS)

Plane crashes near California high school, fire crews rush to destroyed buildings (VIDEOS)
11 Oct, 2021 20:02
A small aircraft has crashed near a high school in Santee, California, striking a number of buildings and setting them ablaze. At least two people have been injured, fire officials said.

The plane crashed down onto a residential street in Santee, a suburban area of San Diego County, early on Monday afternoon. Footage from the scene suggests that at least two buildings were seriously damaged in the crash, which took place just blocks from a high school.

All the school’s students were reported safe, though lockdown measures were briefly put in place on campus. Meanwhile, photos shared on social media showed a devastated crash site, and a plume of black smoke rising into the air.

As fire crews extinguished the burning buildings, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow told ABC News that the plane was a small, twin-engined craft which hit a UPS truck and at least one house. Two people inside the house received burn injuries, Garlow added.

The incident happened less than 15 miles from the scene of a devastating 1978 crash, in which a Boeing 727 collided with a Cessna 172 light aircraft over North Park, San Diego. Over 140 people, including everyone on board both planes, were killed in what remains the deadliest air disaster in California history.

In 2018, two people and a dog were killed when a Cessna 182 Skylane nosedived into a storage yard in Santee.

