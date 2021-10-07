Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for children aged 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer is seeking an Emergency Use Authorization to allow its Covid-19 vaccine to be given to children aged between five and 11. The shot has already been authorized for kids over 12.

Pfizer announced on Thursday that it had submitted a request for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), several weeks after it began submitting trial data from five- to 11-year-olds to the US regulator.

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

Should the FDA grant Pfizer’s request, the pharma firm’s vaccine would be the first Covid-19 shot authorized for children so young. Pfizer’s two-shot regimen has already been given an EUA for children aged 12 to 15, and is fully approved for anyone over 16.

The FDA could issue an authorization by the end of this month. White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC in September, “We could start vaccinating children, hopefully before the end of October.”

However, the FDA will need to consider whether Pfizer’s data makes a clear enough case for pediatric vaccination, and what dosage would be appropriate for kids so young. The FDA does not always march in lockstep with the Biden administration, and even within the agency, there is sometimes dissent. Last month, an FDA panel voted overwhelmingly against rolling out booster shots of Pfizer’s jab to American adults, shutting down President Joe Biden’s promise to make these boosters available by September 20.

