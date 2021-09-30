Shutdown averted: Senate passes continuing resolution to keep US government open through December
30 Sep, 2021 17:48
Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate have agreed on keeping the government funded for two months, approving a continuing resolution with 65 votes in favor and 35 opposed. The House has until midnight to approve the bill.
The US fiscal year begins on October 1, and the approval of both chambers of Congress is needed to keep the federal government operational.Also on rt.com ‘What are you talking about?’ Frustrated Pelosi lashes out at media, promises debt ceiling vote despite opposition
While joining forces to keep the lights on, the two parties are still at odds over the issue of raising the debt ceiling – which will come to a head sometime in mid-October – as well as the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the $3.5 trillion spending bill the Democrats are trying to pass without any Republican votes.
