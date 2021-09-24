 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk and Grimes split to cavalcade of memes, insisting they still ‘love each other’ and will co-parent ‘Baby X’

24 Sep, 2021 21:23
© Global Look Press / Kristin Callahan
Space billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes have split up, Musk has announced, adding that they still “love each other, see each other frequently, are on great terms,” and will share care of their son. Cue social media meltdown.

The SpaceX tycoon and Tesla founder told entertainment-news website Page Six on Friday that, though the pair are “semi-separated,” they remain close – indeed, he said, she was currently staying with him, and “Baby X” was “in the adjacent room.” Baby X would appear to be Daddy’s moniker for X Æ A-Xii, the awkwardly named child the two welcomed into the world in May 2020.

Musk explained that his work was primarily in Texas or “traveling overseas,” while Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – was based in Los Angeles. The singer is reportedly filming a TV show for Fox called ‘Alter Ego’.

The end of the couple’s three-year relationship was a hot topic on social media, having been controversial – and epic meme fodder – since day one.

Some Grimes fans were pleased to see she’d dropped the billionaire.

Musk fans also seemed relieved on his behalf that it was over.

The love between Elon Musk and Grimes burned bright and fast, just like the batteries on an exploding Tesla,” one Twitter user mused.

Others suggested the pairing had been a sociological experiment…

…or the breakup a PR stunt.

More than a few felt bad for the child, who will forever drag around the name X Æ A-Xii.

