The paper, owned by the world's richest man and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced a “major expansion” that will see it hire dozens of new editors. The aim, apparently, is to bolster newsroom diversity.

Promising to “create a greater number of career paths across the newsroom and increase the number of journalists of color in editing roles,” the Post noted that not only would two deputy managing editors join to run the daily issue, but with all the new hires, a senior news editor would be capable of overseeing news coverage from 7am until the late evening.

The positions include eight assignment editors, sprinkled amongst the photo, national, metro, investigations, design, and business divisions, along with eight assistant editors to work with them. Five multi-platform editors and eight breaking news and weekend additions, two project editors, and three visual enterprise editors to produce features on science, climate, health, and the environment round out the new hires, along with three new additions to the business department.

The Post hailed its own move as an "expansion" that "demonstrates anew that the Washington Post is an ascendent news organization, with boundless ambitions and a growing capacity to meet them." Along with the New York Times, the Post is considered one of the most reliable papers by the American political elite, even as a growing faction of the country no longer trusts the news published by such mainstream outlets. The paper has been caught amplifying phony stories, generally those that make its political opponents on the Left and Right look bad or somehow inferior. Despite the growing criticism of its news reporting practices, however, few critics have blamed a lack of diverse voices for the paper's supposed antipathy to truth.

