‘Are you undercover?’ WATCH riot cops at Justice for J6 rally detain masked man with a GUN… and a badge
Despite weeks of constant media reports fueling fears of imminent violence, the Saturday protest proceeded peacefully. It attracted only a few hundred activists – and several times as many police and other law enforcement agents. Authorities reported only a handful of minor disturbances, and a total of four arrests, one of which was particularly curious.
In a video captured by independent journalist Ford Fischer, around half a dozen officers in full riot gear surround a man suspected of carrying a concealed handgun.
The feds arrested a fed by mistake https://t.co/eCnCnFF1vC— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 18, 2021
“Are you undercover?”, police are heard asking the suspect, as they check his pockets only to find what appears to be a badge. “I’m just here,” he responds when asked again whether he was “undercover” or a “part of the event.”
"Are you undercover?" the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge.I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021
The man was then escorted away, without being handcuffed or disarmed at the scene, Fischer noted, triggering many speculations about whether he was an undercover fed, an off-duty cop, or if the badge was even real at all.
The comedy of today’s protest, billed by the media as Insurrection 2, is there were so many undercover cops they were arresting each other by accident. It’s what happens when the Deep State throws a party for terrorists and insurgents but none of the invitees show up #January6th— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 19, 2021
While the Capitol Police acknowledged the incident in a tweet, they never mentioned the badge.
And a badge. You somehow forget to mention he was a cop. I would think that part would be relevant to this statement.— Bishop (@fbeeyeguy1) September 19, 2021
“The man did have a gun,” police said. “At this time, it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration. Officers charged him with 40 U.S. Code § 5104 - Unlawful activities.”Also on rt.com ‘Do you see an insurrection?’: Justice for J6 rally goes off without incident despite warnings of violence, endless media coverage
