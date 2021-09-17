 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France RECALLS ambassadors from US and Australia citing ‘exceptional gravity’ of AUKUS submarine deal
HomeUSA News

FDA advisory panel votes AGAINST Covid-19 boosters for general population, but may yet approve it for elderly

17 Sep, 2021 19:42
Get short URL
FDA advisory panel votes AGAINST Covid-19 boosters for general population, but may yet approve it for elderly
FILE PHOTO: A dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine is administered at a clinic at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, September 15, 2021 © REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine committee has voted against authorizing booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 jab, stating that more data on the shot’s efficacy is needed.

The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met on Friday and heard arguments from scientists and Pfizer representatives in favor of authorizing a third dose of the US drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine for the general public. After several hours of deliberation, the panel voted 16-3 against approving the boosters.

The decision is non-binding, and the FDA may well approve boosters regardless. The Biden administration is counting on the agency’s approval to press ahead with its plan to begin rolling out the additional shots before the end of the month.

Also on rt.com FDA meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots, as company releases stats showing major decline in vaccine efficacy

As part of its push for the boosters, Pfizer showed the committee a number of studies that found the efficacy of its vaccine waning in the months following injection. One showed a drop in efficacy from 93% to 53% against the Delta variant of the virus, and from 97% to 67% against previous variants.

Even before Friday’s vote, the idea of clearing booster shots for those already vaccinated sparked controversy within the FDA. Two high-level FDA vaccine officials unexpectedly resigned earlier this month, while the agency itself expressed skepticism over real-world data provided by Pfizer. “There are known and unknown biases” that can affect the reliability of such observational studies, they said, stating that “currently US-licensed or authorized Covid-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe Covid-19 disease and death.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies