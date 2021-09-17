Trump won’t attend rally for Capitol Hill rioters, but SLAMS ‘two-tiered’ US justice system for ‘persecuting’ them – reports

Terming it a “setup”, Donald Trump has distanced himself from an upcoming rally in support of those arrested during the January 6 US Capitol riot – but expressed solidarity with those “persecuted” by a “two-tiered” justice system.

Organized by a former Trump staffer, the ‘Justice for J6’ demonstration is expected to draw hundreds of protesters to Washington, DC on Saturday to denounce the treatment of the over 600 supporters of the former president who have been charged and jailed for participating in the riot on Capitol Hill.

However, Trump has claimed the rally is a lose-lose proposition, telling the Federalist news outlet that it was a “setup” for his supporters. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed,” he said.

Also on rt.com US Capitol Police asks Pentagon for National Guard troops to help cope with protest against mistreatment of January 6 rioters

During the interview, Trump claimed there was widespread “disgust” with the way “people are being treated from the January 6 situation” when compared to the handling of “Antifa and Black Lives Matter” activists during those groups’ protests.

When you compare the treatment, it is so unjust, it is so unfair. It’s disgraceful.

In a statement on Thursday, he reiterated those remarks and claimed the “unfair” treatment of those arrested for the riot had “proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice.” Trump also repeated his claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged”.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6 protest concerning the rigged presidential election,” Trump said, adding that “justice will prevail” in the end.

The Justice for J6 rally is being organized by ‘Look Ahead America’, a nonprofit group led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, who has said the event was not about “the election or any candidate” and warned potential attendees against bringing signs or clothing supporting either Trump or Biden.

We request that anybody attending our events not wear any clothing or have signs supportive of either President Trump or Biden.Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 14, 2021

In preparation for the rally, additional security measures have been adopted on Capitol Hill as security officials took steps to avoid a repeat incident. Protective fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol and the US Capitol Police have reportedly asked the Department of Defense to deploy National Guard troops should it become necessary.

According to media reports quoting official estimates, the rally could see anywhere between 500 and 700 people in attendance. Although no sitting lawmakers are expected to participate, the organizers have announced that Congressional candidates Mike Collins (R-Georgia) and Joe Kent (R-Washington) will be present.

Earlier this week, Trump aides told The New York Times that the former president had “little interest in engaging with the protest” and did not plan to be “anywhere near Washington on Saturday.” The paper reported that he is scheduled to attend a golf tournament in New Jersey before heading to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Meanwhile, key Trump advisor Roger Stone had told RT America that he did not “know a single person in the MAGA movement who’s going” to the rally and said it was a “setup” to bait Trump supporters.

Describing the rally as “agitprop,” Stone said, “The people who will be there will all be working for the government. If there’s a single armed protester there, they’ll be working for the federal government.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!