Hollywood actress suggests women should REFUSE to have SEX with men to fight Texas abortion law
“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler tweeted this week.
I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021
Texas’ ‘heartbeart’ law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Liberal pundits and politicians, including President Joe Biden, have been up in arms about the law, claiming it impedes on the medical rights of women in America. Some have even called for the Supreme Court or Congress to step in.
The 75-year-old Midler, who is married, did not reveal whether she herself would be abstaining from sex nor did she comment further on how such acts by women would propel a reversal on the ban or make a point about abortion, an act that is unlikely to happen without sex between a man and a woman in the first place.
“So liberal areas of the country are going deny themselves sex as a way to convince conservative areas of the country not to limit abortion?” Breitbart’s Joel Pollack tweeted in response to Midler. “This is not a very good plan but go ahead.”
So liberal areas of the country are going deny themselves sex as a way to convince conservative areas of the country not to limit abortion? This is not a very good plan but go ahead https://t.co/h8RldihymW— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 3, 2021
Is Bette Midler advocating abstinence?🤔 pic.twitter.com/PbYsDxL8H8— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) September 3, 2021
If all women would do that we wouldn’t need abortions. Bless her heart 🤯 https://t.co/QeeLjuUn6p— Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 3, 2021
While other celebrities have not been as quick to call for limits on sex to make political points, many have been vocal about their opposition to Texas’ six week abortion ban, some even comparing the legislation to the Taliban.
The Trump-dominated Supreme Court has refused to block Texas from banning abortion, effectively killing Roe v Wade. To be clear: a court with 5 of 9 justices picked by presidents who LOST the vote are taking a position NOT held by the vast majority of the American people. FIGHT!— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 1, 2021
The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 wks. The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now! #BansOffOurBodieshttps://t.co/b8U07llNEI— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) September 1, 2021
The Christian Taliban has its theocracy. And the U.S. Supreme Court justices are our new mullahs. https://t.co/4UYovSB7JK— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 1, 2021
Calls for sex strikes from liberal celebrities are not an entirely new call to arms, as Midler’s political strategy follows fellow actress Alyssa Milano doing so in 2019 over similar legislation, arguing that women “cannot risk pregnancy” until they have “full control” over their bodies.
Our reproductive rights are being erased.Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019
