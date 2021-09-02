Candace Owens claims she was refused Covid-19 testing over politics, shows email telling her to get ‘back alley’ service

Candace Owens has accused a Covid-19 testing facility of refusing her service for political reasons, revealing emails with the business that have critics split over who exactly is in the right.

Owens wrote in tweets this week that she had been refused a Covid-19 test by Aspen Laboratories in Aspen, Colorado, “because they don’t like my politics.”

Holy crap!! I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics. INSANE. I’m banned from making sure I don’t accidentally spread Covid? Going live with the e-mail on Instagram in 10 mins! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

The conservative author and pundit would later take to Instagram to recount her experience, posting alleged screenshots of emails exchanged between herself and the business.

An email said to be from Suzanna Lee, the co-owner of the clinic, informed Owens this week that her appointment was canceled.

“We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”

Like numerous other conservatives, Owens has argued against lockdown restrictions and vaccine mandates from businesses and local governments, though she says she needs to get regularly tested to comply with mandates she runs into while traveling.

Lee added in her message to Owens that her only other testing option in the area is a “free kiosk by city hall” that is located in a “back alley” and has “inconsistent result times.”

Candace Owens was denied service by the owner of a privately owned COVID testing center “It would be unfair to [my team] and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you” pic.twitter.com/RuIlvPaDtk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2021

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected,” Lee added. “It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”

Owens’ tale of having service refused to her quickly spread across social media, inspiring fairly mixed reactions, with many celebrating the business owner for booting Owens.

“That is how you take out trash ladies and gentlemen,” Bishop Talbert Swan wrote on Twitter in response to Lee’s email to Owens.

Candace Owens wasn't judged by the color of her skin but by the content of her character. https://t.co/9Cvhakr0lI — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 2, 2021

Others cited some Republican pundits’ past support of business owners’ right to choose who to serve, referencing the 2012 story of the Masterpiece Cakeshop in – ironically – Colorado. The business made waves after refusing to design a cake for a gay wedding over religious objections.

They have their freedom. Isn’t that what the baker got? They have the right to refuse service to anyone.You’re anyone. — Soop (@SoopremeKommand) September 2, 2021

I believe when another private business denied service to somebody they thought was an asshole, this twerp @RealCandaceO said it was their right and anybody who disagreed was a Nazi or a socialist or anti-business. #WhyIsOwensASocialisthttps://t.co/HN93GaQtWu — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 2, 2021

Owens argued, however, that the case of the testing facility refusing her service was not a simple matter of freedom of choice, but rather highlights the “political” nature of Covid-19.

I very much believe in the freedom to choose. Just pointing out the great irony that when the “health employees” begin choosing who is allowed to determine if they have covid— we are no longer in a public health crisis. Admit it. Covid is political. https://t.co/NGlXEGjsR2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Some have shown support for Owens, labeling Lee a hypocrite and praising Owens for standing up to “pandemic porn theater.”

“I bet anything that Suzanna here in the first email wore Black Lives Matter shirts and can’t see the irony in denying care to a Black woman like Candace Owens,” conservative pundit Robby Starbuck tweeted.

We can laugh at this and appreciate that @RealCandaceO has the resources to overcome the radicals denying her service.But this is also a harbinger of actual hardships that will befall those who do not align with Pandemic Panic Theater. https://t.co/9RJwR7Nted — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 2, 2021

In a tweet on Thursday, the conservative star chalked up negative reaction to her story, as well as controversy surrounding Joe Rogan’s recently revealed Covid-19 diagnosis and unique medicine plan, to Covid now being “strictly political.” She also boasted that she remains “unvaxxed” and “happy.”

“It’s about the obsessive hatred that the Left has for any person who refuses to kowtow to their Fear World Order,” she tweeted. “I remain unvaxxed, healthy, and happy.”

Both me and Joe Rogan are trending and the lesson tonight is… Covid is now strictly political. It’s about the obsessive hatred that the Left has for any person who refuses to kowtow to their Fear World Order. I remain unvaxxed, healthy, and happy. https://t.co/oAkuR0JFna — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

I literally do not care that she turned me down (as a private business). Just pointing to the OBVIOUS FACT that she (and ALL of you lefties) know that this pandemic is fake. If you were legitimately fearful you would encourage testing of the unvaxxed in your neighborhood. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

