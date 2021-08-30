Pentagon knew about Kabul suicide bombing ‘hours in advance,’ report claims, but troops on the ground say they weren’t protected

US military leaders knew in advance that a “mass casualty event” was planned at Kabul airport, a Politico report reveals. However, accounts from the troops in harm’s way suggest that nothing was done.

A suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last Thursday killed more than 150 people, including 13 American troops. The bombing provoked the US into launching two drone strikes, one targeting an alleged “planner” and “facilitator” with the group responsible, and another supposedly wiping out “multiple” would-be suicide bombers but reportedly annihilating a family and children alongside them.

Also on rt.com US military says Kabul strike targeting ISIS-K may have led to ‘additional casualties’ amid reports that family of 9 perished

The initial bombing didn’t take US officials by surprise. The US embassy in Kabul had warned Americans to stay away from the airport due to “security threats” and, in the hours before the suicide attack, Pentagon leaders held a conference call to prepare for an imminent “mass casualty event,” according to a Politico report on Monday.

The report says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Wednesday with senior Pentagon leaders – including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Peter Vasely, commander of American forces in Afghanistan, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Kabul Airport.

Milley warned of “significant” intelligence indicating that ISIS-K, a regional offshoot of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terror group was plotting a “complex attack,” and the brass in Afghanistan stated that the attack would likely take place at the airport’s Abbey Gate, where droves of Afghans had gathered in the hopes of a spot on an evacuation flight.

The attack was due to take place within the following 24-48 hours, according to notes from the conference call detail.

Also on rt.com Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport, as White House says evacuation continues unhindered

The White House reportedly left it up to Austin and the generals to prevent this attack as they saw fit. In a separate call afterwards they discussed pressing the Taliban to step up security outside the airport, even while knowing that the militant group couldn’t be relied on, and mulled but ultimately rejected closing the Abbey Gate, as doing so would prevent the ongoing British evacuation operation.

Hours after the second call, the bomber struck, the devastating blast ripping through flesh and bone at the packed gate. Austin and Milley were reportedly at the White House at the time, preparing to brief President Joe Biden on the threat.

While the Politico article details a frantic yet failed attempt to prevent a massacre, accounts from US troops on the ground in Kabul tell a story of negligence.

The Abbey Gate entrance to the airport packed rows of people between two concrete walls, a perfect environment to amplify the destructive power of a suicide bomb. Looking at video footage of the crowds there the day before the blast, Marine Corps veteran and former Trump administration official Adam Korzeniewski asked “why weren’t there defensive emplacements built?”

@CENTCOM Task Force 51/5 CG - why weren’t there defensive emplacements built? https://t.co/qycNGm6u8t — Adam Korzeniewski 🇺🇸 (@RealAdamK) August 29, 2021

Multiple troops stationed at the airport messaged a veteran-run Instagram business page, claiming that they had received word of an incoming suicide bomber, but were instructed by superiors to continue “police calling” (picking up trash) regardless.

Another said that their commanders had precise information about what the suicide bomber looked like, and what time they would strike, down to the hour. “All day on the radio it was a countdown,” the service member posted.

These accounts are unverified but, taken with the Politico article, point to a military leadership entirely forewarned yet inexplicably unprepared for the deadliest day for the US military since 2011, when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter carrying Navy SEALs was shot down over eastern Afghanistan, killing 30 Americans.

As of Monday, the US is set to depart Afghanistan for good in less than 24 hours. The bombing and subsequent drone strikes, however, have increased calls for American military and political leaders to be held accountable.

Biden insisted they planned for all contingencies. We need to know who was in charge of this “planning.” Americans deserve accountability. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 30, 2021

I woke up today to learn that no one has been fired for the Afghan debacle. If I were a Democrat, I'd be giving up all hope for the next two national elections. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 28, 2021

We'd rather do this than jail the incompetent generals and seize the personal bank accounts of lockheed and raytheon executives and distribute proceeds to fallen soldiers' families https://t.co/tQ7m9fXYza — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) August 29, 2021

Thus far, the only member of the military fired over the Afghanistan debacle has been Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, ironically after he posted a video demanding “accountability” from his superiors.

The Pentagon maintains that Kabul airport is still under threat. “We’re in a particularly dangerous time right now,” spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday. “The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific.”

Also on rt.com Biden prompts fresh outrage by appearing to check his watch at ceremony for US service members killed in Kabul airport bombing

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!