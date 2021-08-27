Texas House advances controversial voting bill after speaker bans word ‘racism’ amid 12-hour-long debate

Debate in the Texas House of Representatives over a controversial voting bill became so heated this week, Republican leadership insisted on accusations of ‘racism’ being banned from the floor.

“While we may have strong disagreements on the legislation and policy that will be debated, our rules require that we conduct ourselves in a civil manner and treat our colleagues with respect,” House Speaker Dade Phelan reportedly told lawmakers on Thursday. It was the first regular business conducted in the House chamber since May.

A group of House Democrats fled the state in mid-July in protest of the elections bill, though enough had returned this week for debate and a vote to commence.

Phelan informed the impassioned group of lawmakers debating the bill that accusations of racism were banned from the proceedings.

“We can talk about racial impacts with this legislation without accusing members of this body of being racist,” he said.

The accusations and rejections of racism should come with little surprise considering new voting bills popping up around the country in states like Texas and Georgia have been compared to Jim Crow laws, as Democrats have argued the tightening restrictions on voting will greatly affect communities of color, while Republicans have countered that measures are needed to ensure the security of elections.

Democrats showed frustration with Phelan’s banning of ‘racism’ talk, with some arguing they were accusing the bill of containing racist aspects, rather than accusing individual members of racism.

“Respectfully, I’m not accusing members of this body,” Rep. Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, said. “When there is an act that is intentionally discriminatory of people of a certain race, is that racism?”

Deliberations around the bill were as contentious as ever, with Democrats at one point introducing 70 amendments in an attempt to slow down proceedings and delay the bill’s advancement, though these efforts ultimately only led to hours of unnecessary debate on the floor.

After 12 hours of debate, the bill passed with a 79-37 vote, and it will head to the State Senate for approval on changes after a final approval vote on Friday.

