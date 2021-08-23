‘Proud Boys’ leader sentenced to jail for burning BLM banner in DC and having rifle magazine

Leader of the ‘Proud Boys’ group Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to a total of 300 days in jail for bringing a loaded rifle magazine into Washington, DC and setting a Black Lives Matter banner on fire outside a church.

Tarrio was given 240 days in prison – 90 of them suspended – and a fine for the unlawful possession of the magazine, and another 60 days for destroying the banner. Judge Harold L. Cushenberry Jr. of DC Superior Court handed down the sentence on Monday.

HAPPENING NOW: Sentencing in case of accused Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio Tarrio was arrested before Jan 6 (given stay away order) for stealing, burning Black Lives Matter banner from church, carrying unlawful ammo magazine w/ Proud Boy logoFeds seek prison, $5,347 in damages pic.twitter.com/7E3g3rDxFD — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 23, 2021

He is expected to report to the same DC jail where the hundreds of people charged in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol are currently being held.

“This court must respect the right of any citizen to peacefully assemble, protest, and make his or her views known on issues,” Cushenberry said at the sentencing, according to CNN.

“But Mr. Tarrio's conduct in these criminal cases vindicate none of these democratic values. Instead, Mr. Tarrio's actions betrayed them.”

Also on rt.com ‘Case closed’: Police shooting of Ashli Babbitt during January 6 riots ruled ‘lawful,’ officer will NOT face disciplinary action

DETAILS TO FOLLOW