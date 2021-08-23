 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Proud Boys’ leader sentenced to jail for burning BLM banner in DC and having rifle magazine

23 Aug, 2021 20:29
Get short URL
‘Proud Boys’ leader sentenced to jail for burning BLM banner in DC and having rifle magazine
FILE PHOTO: Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio addresses supporters of former US President Donald Trump during a march near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on December 11, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo
Leader of the ‘Proud Boys’ group Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to a total of 300 days in jail for bringing a loaded rifle magazine into Washington, DC and setting a Black Lives Matter banner on fire outside a church.

Tarrio was given 240 days in prison – 90 of them suspended – and a fine for the unlawful possession of the magazine, and another 60 days for destroying the banner. Judge Harold L. Cushenberry Jr. of DC Superior Court handed down the sentence on Monday.

He is expected to report to the same DC jail where the hundreds of people charged in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol are currently being held.

“This court must respect the right of any citizen to peacefully assemble, protest, and make his or her views known on issues,” Cushenberry said at the sentencing, according to CNN.

“But Mr. Tarrio's conduct in these criminal cases vindicate none of these democratic values. Instead, Mr. Tarrio's actions betrayed them.”

Also on rt.com ‘Case closed’: Police shooting of Ashli Babbitt during January 6 riots ruled ‘lawful,’ officer will NOT face disciplinary action

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies