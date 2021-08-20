Twitter accused of ‘de-verifying’ DeVito for supporting Nabisco strike after beloved actor briefly loses checkmark

Danny DeVito’s Twitter handle lost its verification checkmark for several hours after he expressed his solidarity with the striking workers of snacks producer Nabisco. Many suspect the two events must have been connected.

Workers of several Nabisco plants in three states walked off the job last week after talks on a new contract between the BCTGM International Union and Nabisco parent company Mondelez International failed. DeVito became one of the most prominent supporters of the striking Oreos makers, when he tweeted on Wednesday: “NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS”, backing the workers’ demands.

On Thursday pro-labor news outlet ‘More Perfect Union’ drew public attention to the fact that DeVito’s verification status had changed after the tweet.

On Wednesday, @DannyDevito expressed solidarity with striking Nabisco workers.“NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS,” he tweeted.Today, Twitter stripped him of his verified status, DeVito confirmed to More Perfect Union. pic.twitter.com/rbYfM90sOs — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 19, 2021

There was no indication that the tweet and the loss of the checkmark were connected. Nevertheless the implication that the Silicon Valley giant was retaliating for anti-corporate speech was endorsed by many commenters.

So on Danny DeVito losing verification because he stated solidarity with striking workers at Nabisco...Does this mean @Twitter and @Jack are now officially punishing anyone on here who takes a stance against a particular large company?If you don't reply, we'll assume "yes." — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 20, 2021

Twitter de-verifying a national treasure like Danny DeVito for his solidarity with striking Nabisco workers is about as petty as it gets.Maybe they needed his blue check to verify another goddamned Nazi. — Its a Bugsy Malone Life (@Snarkocalypse) August 19, 2021

Some noted that the ‘de-verification’ obviously did the opposite of obfuscating his expression of support for the striking workers, as DeVito's name trended on Twitter.

I'm glad all these news stories about Danny DeVito losing his checkmark are bringing more attention to the Nabisco strike, good job Jack. — Scarlett Miracle (@ScarlettMiracle) August 20, 2021

Some fans of ‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ turned to his performance in the show to imagine how DeVito would react to Twitter’s offer to give him back his blue checkmark. The actual events probably played out differently, but the checkmark indeed returned soon to where it belonged.

Danny DeVito when Twitter calls to give him back his verification pic.twitter.com/oreJPNT707 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) August 19, 2021

DeVito’s politics may be exemplified by his support of Bernie Sanders. The actor endorsed the corporations-wrangling Vermont senator for president in both the 2016 and the 2020 presidential elections.

