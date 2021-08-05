Twitter howls with laughter after Rep. Liz Cheney claims her father Dick Cheney is ‘troubled’ by direction of GOP

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23 and on Telegram .

Liz Cheney, congresswoman and daughter of ex-VP Dick Cheney, has claimed her father is “troubled” by the Republican Party’s direction after four years of Donald Trump. Social media whipped out a tiny violin to serenade the pair.

“My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” the younger Cheney declared at the Aspen Institute on Wednesday.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY): “My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is ...”When you've lost Dick Cheney ... pic.twitter.com/HhhtXQpew2 — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021

Lest anyone’s stomach remain unturned, she continued that her father, whom many consider to be a driving force and key architect behind the War on Terror and all the atrocities that accompanied it, was also “just a tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom for me.”

Social media users were not amused at the apparent umbrage taken on behalf of the man they recalled as an unapologetic war criminal, reminding the newly virtuous ex-VP that he’d literally gotten away with murder during the George W. Bush administration.



Thanks for reminding us he has yet to be punished for war crimes. — Michael Swartz (@Maswartz226) August 5, 2021

Dick Cheney got away with war crimes. His present misgivings, or his daughter break from Trumpism, should never blind us of that fact. — The Great War & Modern Memory (@ps9714) August 5, 2021

Others mocked Cheney for his sudden moral about-face.

Man who helped create the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party is "deeply troubled" about all of the face eating. — Dr. Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) August 5, 2021

Some took a more serious tone, pointing out that it was the policies of neocons like Cheney and his pals in the Bush administration that had paved the way for Trump and others like him.

her dad spent his entire career ~ nearly 5 decades ~ supporting and pushing the candidates, policies, agendas and ideologies that led led us here, setting the stage for a drumpf presidency. — ⚓️ Suburban Grouse 🛰 (@suburbangrouse) August 5, 2021

Your dad was a huge factor in creating this mess! — Jackie Bulthuis (@Jackiebulthuis) August 5, 2021

And more than a few wondered why, if he was indeed so troubled by Trump’s Republican Party, he didn’t come out and say so himself, instead opting to communicate through his daughter – who herself has fallen out of favor with the GOP.

Then her Dad needs to come out and say it himself. — Cindy (@CCINDYT7) August 5, 2021

A handful of users took it as the burn it was supposed to be, though it seems Cheney has some work to do before he ascends to the level of George W. Bush, painting cats and portraits of soldiers who fought in the wars he started.

When a war criminal isn't extremist enough anymore for his own party... — Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) August 5, 2021

When even Dick Cheney is troubled by what he sees in the Republican Party you know it’s bad. That should be a real shot to the face to any Republicans out there. — Herschel (@herschel180) August 5, 2021

Like the president under whom he served, Cheney has come out with some truly ironic howlers in the course of reinventing himself during the Trump years. Along with nine former defense secretaries, the man who helped kick off two decades of shameless war profiteering under the guise of fighting terrorism wrote an op-ed in January arguing against involving the military in election disputes because it would “take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.”

However, even four years of Trump Derangement Syndrome hasn’t cleansed the liberal palate of its loathing for the man, whose accomplishments include profiting enormously off the Iraq war by ensuring energy company Halliburton, of which he was CEO, received tens of billions of dollars in lucrative no-bid contracts.

Liz Cheney was removed from her post as House Republican conference chairwoman in May after voting as one of ten Republicans to impeach Trump a second time over allegedly inciting the January 6 “insurrection” at the Capitol and has repeatedly criticized her party. She is currently one of just two Republicans on the House special committee investigating the events at the Capitol, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to a panel opponents have dismissed as overtly partisan.

