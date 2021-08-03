Pentagon LOCKED DOWN over shooting at facility’s transit center, officer reportedly among several injured (WATCH LIVE)

The Pentagon went into lockdown for around an hour on Tuesday after multiple injuries in a shooting at its nearby transit center. A police officer is reportedly among the wounded.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) said that the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia – the headquarters of the US Department of Defense – was put into lockdown due to “an incident” at the facility’s Metro station, without providing further details.

Local reports said several people, including a police officer, were injured after gunshots were fired at the transit center.

A Politico reporter, citing sources with the PFPA, said that the shooter was neutralized by a Pentagon police officer and did not make it inside the military headquarters. She added that another officer was injured in the incident and is receiving medical attention off-site.

The Arlington Fire and Emergency Medical Service confirmed via Twitter that they encountered multiple patients and that the “scene is still active.”

The identity and motives of the gunman have not been disclosed.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show CPR being administered to at least two people.

In videos posted online, police and emergency response vehicles can be seen rushing towards the Metro station, which is just meters away from the Pentagon building.

A reporter for Newsy said that sniffer dogs have also been deployed at the site to sweep for any possible explosive material.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, also confirmed that they were responding to the “shooting” incident near the Pentagon.

An announcement at the Pentagon itself said that the lockdown was due to “police activity.” Subway trains were ordered to bypass the station so that the police operation could continue unhindered.

In a tweet just before midday local time (4pm GMT), the PFPA confirmed that “the scene of the incident is secure” and the lockdown was lifted soon after. The agency added that facility was still an active crime scene and requested people stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

Though the Pentagon lockdown has been lifted, the transit center remains largely closed down for investigation into the incident, causing major transportation disruptions to the Washington, DC area. Two metro rail lines have suspended service, while a major transfer station inside the capital remains closed. Several bus routes have been disrupted as well, including the one serving the Dulles International Airport.

