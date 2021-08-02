 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Republican Senator Graham says he has contracted Covid-19 despite vaccination

2 Aug, 2021 19:43
Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina (June 23, 2021 file photo). ©  Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) says he has tested positive for Covid-19 “even after being vaccinated” and will quarantine for 10 days, but he credited the jab for the fact he only has mild symptoms.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for [Covid-19] even after being vaccinated,” Graham tweeted on Monday afternoon, adding that he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days,” he added.

Graham, 66, credited the vaccine for the relatively mild symptoms he was experiencing. 

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he tweeted.

The South Carolina senator is the second fully vaccinated member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Representative Vernon Buchanan (R-Florida) also had to quarantine after testing positive on July 19.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) reimposed a mask mandate on the House side of the Capitol last week, in line with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) findings about the Delta variant of the virus. The Senate side has not implemented any similar measures.

