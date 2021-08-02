Republican Senator Graham says he has contracted Covid-19 despite vaccination

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) says he has tested positive for Covid-19 “even after being vaccinated” and will quarantine for 10 days, but he credited the jab for the fact he only has mild symptoms.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for [Covid-19] even after being vaccinated,” Graham tweeted on Monday afternoon, adding that he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days,” he added.

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

Graham, 66, credited the vaccine for the relatively mild symptoms he was experiencing.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he tweeted.

The South Carolina senator is the second fully vaccinated member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Representative Vernon Buchanan (R-Florida) also had to quarantine after testing positive on July 19.

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t arrest me, Pelosi’: House Republicans protest mask rules by walking to Senate side of Capitol

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) reimposed a mask mandate on the House side of the Capitol last week, in line with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) findings about the Delta variant of the virus. The Senate side has not implemented any similar measures.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!