Pentagon cancels $10bn ‘JEDI’ cloud-computing contract with Microsoft amid Amazon dispute over deal

The US Department of Defense has canceled its billion-dollar cloud-computing contract awarded to Microsoft in 2019, which sparked a legal battle involving Amazon. The Pentagon said it would rebid a multi-vendor contract.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract, part of the Pentagon’s modernization drive and worth up to $10 billion, was originally awarded to Microsoft two years ago. DETAILS TO FOLLOW