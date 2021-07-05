Florida condo collapse: Three more victims bring death toll to 27 after search resumes following block's controlled demolition

The remains of three more victims have been found in the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condominium in Florida after search efforts resumed following the use of explosives to demolish the remaining section of the structure.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah confirmed the three fatalities on Monday morning and informed the families.

Their deaths bring the total number of people known to have died in the tragedy to 27. More than 115 people are still missing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the demolition of the 12-story Surfside residential complex on Sunday was carried out “exactly as planned.”

She said the chances of finding people alive in the rubble were growing “dimmer” as 11 days have now elapsed since a wing of the block collapsed in the very early hours of June 24.

Authorities decided to demolish the remainder of the building amid safety fears for rescuers at the site which were exacerbated by Tropical Storm Elsa, which is currently nearing Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida on late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with its path projected to strike the Tampa Bay area.

