 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Florida condo collapse: Three more victims bring death toll to 27 after search resumes following block's controlled demolition

5 Jul, 2021 15:44
Get short URL
Florida condo collapse: Three more victims bring death toll to 27 after search resumes following block's controlled demolition
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished in Surfside, Florida, U.S., July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021 ©  REUTERS/Marco Bello
The remains of three more victims have been found in the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condominium in Florida after search efforts resumed following the use of explosives to demolish the remaining section of the structure.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah confirmed the three fatalities on Monday morning and informed the families.

Their deaths bring the total number of people known to have died in the tragedy to 27. More than 115 people are still missing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the demolition of the 12-story Surfside residential complex on Sunday was carried out “exactly as planned.”

Also on rt.com WATCH: Partially collapsed Florida condo comes down in controlled blast as search for 121 missing to resume

She said the chances of finding people alive in the rubble were growing “dimmer” as 11 days have now elapsed since a wing of the block collapsed in the very early hours of June 24.

Authorities decided to demolish the remainder of the building amid safety fears for rescuers at the site which were exacerbated by Tropical Storm Elsa, which is currently nearing Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida on late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with its path projected to strike the Tampa Bay area.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies