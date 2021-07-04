'If you love your country, you're probably on the right': NY Times panned after suggesting US flag now represents conservatism

The New York Times appeared to cede one of the most conspicuous signs of patriotism -- flying of the American flag -- to Republicans, saying it may no longer unite people because it's seen as a symbol of conservatism.

"Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person's political affiliation in a deeply divided nation," the Times said in an article on Saturday, the eve of the US Independence Day holiday.

The article went on to say the flag has become "alienating to some," after it was embraced by supporters of former President Donald Trump. "And it has made the celebration of the Fourth of July, of patriotic bunting and cakes with blueberries and strawberries arranged into Old Glory, into another cleft in a country that seems no longer quite so indivisible, under a flag threatening to fray."

Conservatives pounced on the article as an admission that their side now owns American patriotism. "Agreed," self-described Christian traditionalist Theophilus Chilton told the Times on Twitter. "If you love your country, you're probably on the right."

Agreed. If you love your country, you're probably on the Right — Theophilus Chilton (@Theo_Chilton) July 3, 2021

Mike Hahn, formerly a social-media manager for Trump's campaign, posted a similar take on the story: "The New York Times seemingly admitting that the GOP is the party of the American flag."

The New York Times seemingly admitting that the GOP is the party of the American flag 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0gNWTPRoMv — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 3, 2021

Republican political consultant Derek Ryan argued that the Times got the story wrong, saying many residents in his predominantly Democrat neighborhood fly US flags. "The New York Times needs to stop publishing trash like this," he added.

I’m out walking my dogs right now and am at the intersection of two streets. I see five houses with American flags. I live in a 40% Republican precinct (if that). The NY Times needs to stop publishing trash like this. https://t.co/LhBmG29L5g — Derek Ryan (@longhornderek) July 3, 2021

The Daily Caller, a conservative news site, quipped, "Trump broke all of your brains." Other observers argued that the Times itself, as well as other mainstream media outlets, are what's dividing America. "Why are you guys doing this to America?" the commenter asked. "You are all tearing it apart."

Trump broke all of your brains https://t.co/rvIRFUlAAA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2021

Your statement is what is dividing America. The New York Times and CNN/MSNBC are dividing America by trying to say something as ridiculous as "if you fly the American flag that you are a racist" Why are you guys doing this to America? You are all tearing it apart. https://t.co/Sr8pW5ratb — Taylor (@dannosmailbox) July 3, 2021

America's fault lines over flag-waving predate the political rise of Trump. Anti-war activists made flag-burning a common occurrence at protests against the Vietnam War. Ironically the war escalated under the presidency of Democrat Lyndon Johnson and full Democrat control of the both chambers of Congress. Kneeling protests during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner” at sporting events -- a tactic decried by Republicans and defended by Democrats – began in 2016.

Trump capitalized on such symbolism, declaring that flag burners should lose their citizenship or be jailed and that National Football League players who kneel during the national anthem should be suspended without pay.

Also on rt.com Pop star Macy Gray demands woke makeover for ‘divisive’ American flag, complete with colored stars for each race

The Times cited a YouGov poll that shows politically diverging views on the American flag. The survey, which was released in March, showed that 95% of Republicans are proud of the flag, compared with 64% of Democrats.

With its imagery of flags on pickup trucks and a church sign referring to America being created "under God," the Times' article appeared to stoke the political divisions. Some observers suggested that the story may reveal more about the newspaper than the flag-wavers it depicts.

"Today, singling out people for flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a newspaper's political affiliation in a deeply divided nation," one commenter said, recasting the Times' verbiage to make his point.

Today, singling out people for flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a newspaper’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. https://t.co/sMRPWYhaxt — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 3, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!