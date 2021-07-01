Trump Organization CFO to plead not guilty to imminent tax evasion charges – attorney

Allen Weisselberg will plead not guilty to the charges filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, his lawyer has said. The chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and his employer are suspected of tax evasion.

“Mr Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty, he’ll fight these charges in court,” his attorney, Mary Mulligan, said in a statement hours after her client surrendered to the office of District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The indictment against the Trump Organization and its longtime financial chief are expected to be unsealed later on Thursday. It was reportedly approved by a grand jury on Wednesday.

According to US media reports, Vance has accused Trump Org and Weisselberg of tax avoidance related to benefits received by employees of the company. Responding to the development, the corporation said the DA was targeting its CFO to get to former President Donald Trump as part of a political vendetta.

Weisselberg has held his position for over two decades and was reportedly unsuccessfully pressured by Vance’s office to cooperate with a wider investigation into Trump and his business practices.

