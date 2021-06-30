More than 100 groups call for Biden to cease ‘unlawful’ drone strikes, saying it’s a ‘human rights and racial justice imperative’

A total of 113 organizations have called on President Joe Biden to “disavow” and end overseas drone strikes carried out by the US government, saying it is imperative to both ending “forever wars” and “promoting racial justice.”

Numerous anti-war and human rights organizations, including ones from countries including Yemen and Somalia, have attached their names to the letter, which was released on Wednesday and organized by the Human Rights and Security Coalition.

For too long, presidents have flouted the rights-protecting safeguards of international law and the US system of checks and balances, with devastating consequences. https://t.co/VnuQZg6Tzr — ACLU (@ACLU) June 30, 2021

The groups praise Biden’s promise to end the “forever wars” in the Middle East – though his administration abandoned former president Donald Trump’s set goal of leaving Afghanistan by May and delayed the withdrawal. They also laud Biden’s administration for “promoting racial justice” and “centering human rights in US foreign policy.”

“Disavowing and ending” the US’ drone strikes, however, is “imperative” in meeting previously set commitments to the goals the administration has set, the letter argues.

US drone strikes have long been criticized by human rights activists and groups, arguing that the supposedly ‘targeted’ and ‘precision’ killings often lead to unnecessary civilian deaths.

Biden previously kicked off a review of the US’ drone policy and reportedly added higher-level approval to such strikes outside traditional battlefield zones, though these strikes still continue.

The letter praised Biden’s review and called it an “opportunity to abandon this war-based approach and chart a new path forward that promotes and respects our collective human security.”

The groups focused heavily on the racial side of their argument on these strikes.

“This program is a centerpiece of the United States’ forever wars and has exacted an appalling toll on Muslim, Brown and Black communities in multiple parts of the world,” they wrote.

