Giuliani’s law license suspended in New York over claims about Trump, 2020 election

A New York court has suspended former mayor and once top prosecutor in NYC Rudy Giuliani from practicing law over “false and misleading statements” about Donald Trump and the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani’s suspension was sought by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department and granted by the Appellate Division in Manhattan. New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman, (D-Manhattan) had filed the formal complaint with the Attorney Grievance Committee.

The suspension order accuses Giuliani of making false claims to “courts, lawmakers and the public at large” while he worked as a lawyer for Trump.

Giuliani was one of the central figures in Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, with both the former president and his lawyers claiming voter fraud in key swing states, though no official evidence of widespread fraud has been found.

One example given for Giuliani’s suspension is a claim that “dead people ‘voted’ in Pennsylvania,” one of multiple states where the lawyer and former city mayor argued false ballots were pushed through in favor of Joe Biden.

“As the anecdotal poster child to prove this point, he repeatedly stated that famous heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier continued to vote years after he was dead and stated on November 7, 2020 ‘he is still voting here,’” the order said of Giuliani’s claim, adding that his Frazier comment was “unequivocally false.”

“We conclude that [the] respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” the new order states.

Giuliani’s critics, including anti-Trump lawmakers, have celebrated the former mayor’s suspension since it was announced on Thursday.

Earlier this year @RepMondaire and I wrote a letter requesting that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred. We are pleased his law license has been suspended. He has dishonored the legal profession, become a national embarrassment and violated numerous ethical rules of professional conduct. https://t.co/6QZcDD0TxR — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2021

You cannot lie in a court of law and get away with it—not even if Trump has you on speed dial.I petitioned the NY court to suspend Rudy Giuliani’s law license, and his disbarment is well-earned. His lies have caused serious harm to our democracy.Don’t mess with Pennsylvania. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 24, 2021

Others have pointed toward Giuliani’s suspension being connected with his falling out of favor due to his partnership with Trump, including lawyer and legal analyst Jonathan Turley who argued the license suspension could set a precedent with “inherent dangers.”

...What may be a novel theory to some can be viewed as deceptive or frivolous to others. Again, this is less about Giuliani as what standard should be applied in such cases. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 24, 2021

As Gerry Spence said long ago, the "Gentlemen of the Bar" only care about the top-hat crowd, and the Bar has long been a tool of state oppression of dissident lawyers. The #rudygiuliani case is just the most recent, and one of the most egregious. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) June 24, 2021

Lawyers for Giuliani called the suspension “disappointing” and “unprecedented.”

“We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years,” they said.

The suspension only adds to Giuliani’s troubles, as he is also being investigated by Manhattan prosecutors for allegedly acting as a foreign agent while representing Trump. He is also facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over claims he made about the authenticity of the 2020 presidential election results.

