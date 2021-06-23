 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Senate Republicans shoot down sweeping voting reform bill as Democrats prepare for battle to end filibuster

23 Jun, 2021 01:43
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media after the Senate Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 22, 2021. ©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts
A major Democrat-backed voting reform bill has failed to advance through the Senate, with Republicans closing ranks to block debate on the far-reaching measure as opponents across the aisle gear up for a fight over the filibuster.

Dubbed the ‘For the People Act,’ the huge 800-page legislation fell short of 60 votes needed to advance to a floor debate on Tuesday, seeing a 50-50 split evenly along party lines, with Republicans voting unanimously to block the bill.

Designed to overhaul election rules in states across the country, the bill has been touted by Democrats as an urgently needed reform that would make voting easier for marginalized communities, limit the sway of money in politics and restrict partisan influence over how congressional districts are drawn, among other things. Republican critics, however, say the bill represents a massive federal overreach, arguing that it will infringe on states’ authority to conduct their own elections and that the law is ultimately intended to help Democrats.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) slammed the bill as a “transparently partisan plan to tilt every election in America permanently” in favor of the Democrats. 

While the Democrats were able to achieve a unified caucus after a reluctant Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) finally agreed to back the bill earlier on Tuesday, the vote was never expected to succeed, as the GOP had made its opposition known. 

The failed vote comes amid renewed debate over the Senate filibuster, a mechanism that allows lawmakers to indefinitely stonewall legislation, with growing calls among Democrats to do away with the practice for good. Several high-profile party members, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, took to Twitter later on Tuesday to take swipes at the filibuster, some more directly than others. 

“Our democracy is more important than the Senate filibuster. Pass it on,” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted soon after the vote.

