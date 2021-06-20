 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fatal truck incident at Florida pride parade was ‘tragic accident, not criminal attack’ – police

20 Jun, 2021 20:22
©  Chris Day/South Florida Sun Sentinel via REUTERS
Despite being proclaimed a “terrorist attack” against the LGBT community by politicians, an incident in which a truck ran two people over at a Pride parade in Florida was deemed by police to be “a tragic accident,” not an attack.

One person was killed and another injured when a truck drove into a crowd gathered for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday evening. A white pickup truck reportedly veered toward the car of Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was attending the parade, before swerving into a building and hitting two people, one of whom died.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, a Democrat, instantly portrayed the incident as a homophobic “terrorist attack.” Speaking from the scene, he declared “it was deliberate, it was premeditated and it was targeted against this specific person,” referring to Rep. Wasserman Schultz.

Trantalis’ proclamation was repeated by national and international media, before the Wilton Manors Police Department made him eat his words on Sunday afternoon. After a joint investigation with the FBI, the department stated “we know that yesterday’s incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of people.”

However, even as Trantalis spoke, evidence of the crash being a tragic accident was apparent. The driver emerged from his vehicle wearing a ‘Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus’ t-shirt, and the chorus’ president told the media that both driver and several parade participants were part of the singing group.  

“To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community,” he said.

When news of the accidental nature of the crash broke, some conservatives turned their anger on the media for broadcasting the mayor's claims. "Within moments, Democrats and their #FakeNews Media allies began treating the incident as a hate crime," conservative commentator David Burke tweeted. "It wasn’t. Journalism is dead."

