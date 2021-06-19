‘Democracy is dead’: Time-travelling Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom star in ‘cringe’ pro-Democrat political ad to conservative mockery

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been mocked by conservatives for a hammed-up political ad warning America that democracy will be “dead” in the future unless they support some Democrat-pushed voting bills.

Released on Thursday, the ad stars Perry and Bloom as a pair of ragtag freedom fighters living under a presumably Republican dictatorship in the year 2055. In a message beamed back to the present day, they warn that “Democracy is dead” in the future, and that “the regime watches our every move.”

🚨Urgent message from 2055🚨Voting is a right & currently the freedom to vote is under attack. The #ForThePeopleAct Act believes in hearing from ALL voices. If you believe that voting should be easy, accessible & convenient to all, act now #WhileYouCanhttps://t.co/E1qlLvB4rkpic.twitter.com/41kg5PFNx4 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2021

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry states, referencing a slew of state-level bills that their Republican sponsors say will tighten up election security, but Democrats argue would make it more difficult to vote.

Perry and Bloom then move on to the hard sell. “Save Democracy while you can!” Bloom shouts, while Perry demands viewers “Call your Senator now!” The video ends with jackbooted riot police kicking down the door of the two heroes’ hideout, and closes with a message: “Call your senator and tell them to pass the For the People Act.”

The act is a piece of Democrat-sponsored legislation that would automatically enroll voters, expand mail-in voting nationally, and prohibit election officials from using certain methods to question someone’s eligibility to vote or remove a person from voting rolls. It would also prohibit “onerous voter identification requirements,” which Republicans and multiple governments across the developed world argue are necessary, at least on some level, to prevent fraud.

Although it was shared and reposted by liberal activists and Perry and Bloom’s Hollywood pals, the ad was mocked into the ground by the right. “Cringe suppression now,” conservative pundit Mike Cernovich jibed, while reporter Mairead McArdle described it as “the most cringe thing I've ever seen.”

This may legitimately be the most cringe thing I've ever seen https://t.co/Hmsy3hndnR — Mairead McArdle (@JohnsonHildy) June 17, 2021

I could not finish this video as I cannot do cringe comedy https://t.co/ZMrM0B7V53 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 17, 2021

Others, many of whom claim that Joe Biden’s 2020 win may have been fraudulent, accused Perry and Bloom of promoting legislation that, they argue, would be far more likely to usher in a bleak and dystopian future.

The "For The People Act" would federalize elections, robbing states of the power to decide how their elections are conducted and stripping away common-sense election security measures.It's not "For The People," it's for the corrupt politicians... https://t.co/kISFQRY2Xg — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) June 17, 2021

The clever part of the globalists propaganda is how they flip everything around and project what they are doing onto their enemies.pic.twitter.com/W2YLxyY85a — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) June 19, 2021

Imagine being on the side of big tech, big media, every major corporation and the side that controls congress and the presidency and complaining that “the regime” is watching your every move in the future lmao https://t.co/MIO6WBqBds — ŋIƬⱫą_ƬⱧΣ_ƓЯΣΣ₭_ ₩ł₮₵Ⱨ 🇬🇷 (@Nitza_the_witch) June 19, 2021

Despite Perry and Bloom’s time-traveling message, the chances of the For The People Act passing any time soon are fairly slim. Passing the legislation would require a 60-40 vote in the Senate, and the Democrats right now hold a 51-50 majority, when the tie-breaking vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris is taken into account. Without another vote to eliminate the filibuster – the rule that mandates the 60-40 vote requirement – the bill is frozen in the Senate.

